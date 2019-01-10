The Delta Kappa Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met in Franklin County last month to enjoy an ornament exchange and fellowship with members as well as to induct Sarah Kesterson from the ABC School into the Society and provide a $100 Grant-in-Aid to Mallory Whaley, who completed her education internship and is now a 4th grade teacher at the Franklin County School.

The Delta Kappa Chapter also provides a $500 scholarship to a FCS senior entering into education. A Dollar for Scholars bake sale was held in December and thanks to the generosity of many people a little over $300 was raised. Another bake sale will be held in the spring.

The mission of the DKG Society is to provide professional and personal growth for women educators and excellence in education. There are approximately 80,000 members in 17 countries.