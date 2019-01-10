Dorothy Louise Matlock, age 79, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, in Panama City, FL. Dorothy was born in Port St Joe, FL on September 26, 1939 to Willie and Minnie (Damphier) Newsome and lived in Wewahitchka, FL for most her life. She was a homemaker, loved reading and cooking. Dorothy was a member of the White City Assembly of God.

Survivors include: one son, Allan Matlock of Port St Joe, FL; three daughters, Cindy Ake and Tim of Wewahitchka, FL, Julie Miller and Eddie Haddock of Wewahitchka, FL and Edwina Matlock of Port St Joe, FL; one sister, Kate Anderson of Dalkeith, FL; three grandchildren, Jacob Barlow, Dylan Ake, Carla Mock; and two great-grandchildren, Harleigh Mock, Colton Johnson.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. (CST) at White City Holiness Church in White City, FL with Reverend Charles Jackson officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Rest Cemetery in Overstreet, FL. The family received friends Sunday, January 6, 2019 from 1 p.m. (CST) until service time at 2 p.m. (CST) at White City Holiness Church in White City, FL.

All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.