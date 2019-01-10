The Right Reverend Russell Kendrick, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast, will host the Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, when he visits churches affected by Hurricane Michael in Panama City and Port St. Joe.

Presiding Bishop Curry will visit with Episcopal clergy and parishioners from local churches to hear their storm-related stories and discuss their recovery efforts to date.

Parishioner forums will take place 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church in Panama City and 3 p.m. ET at St. James Episcopal Church in Port St. Joe.

Eight Episcopal churches in Hurricane Michael's path were significantly impacted when Hurricane Michael came ashore on Oct. 10, 2018. Each church continues to work through their recovery efforts, providing ministries for their members as well as their surrounding community.

Presiding Bishop Curry's visit intends to provide pastoral reassurances to the local Episcopal community that the thoughts and prayers of the entire Episcopal Church continue to be with everyone affected by Hurricane Michael and its aftermath.

Presiding Bishop Curry was installed as the 27th presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church in November 2015. Bishop Kendrick was ordained bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast on July 25, 2015. The Episcopal Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast includes 62 Episcopal churches from Mobile, AL, east to Apalachicola, including churches in the southern-most communities across Alabama.