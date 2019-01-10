Jackie Spann, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, January 4, 2019 in Warner Robins, GA.

Jackie was born on December 10, 1934 in Macon, Georgia to the late Charles Edwards and Pearl Watson. Jackie worked Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base from 1972 until 1989, retiring as an Aerospace Quality Control Specialist.

Jackie loved life. She established Seaways Seafood in Warner Robins, Georgia in 1982. Jackie and her husband retired to the quaint fishing community in St. Marks, Florida and then to Mexico Beach, Florida in 1988. She was involved in the Community Improvement Program (CIPs) in Mexico Beach, and also ran for Mayor. Her hobbies consisted of anything to do with the beach, boating, fishing, reading books, cooking and painting. She was a strong advocate of the beautification of Mexico Beach and participated in several community committees. She always lent a helping hand with an open heart for her friends and neighbors. Jackie was a member of First Methodist Church Mexico Beach and loved all of her church family. She had a strong love for feeding and taking in stray cats and supported ASPCA.

Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Howard Walter Spann; parents, Charles Edwards and Pearl Watson; sisters, Carolyn Vaughn, Margaret Smith, and Dorothy Bridges; and brother, Charles "Bubba" Edwards.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Howard Loris Spann (Carol) and Steven Eric Spann (Dee Dee); her grandchildren, Lori Spann Smith, Howard Walter Spann II "Bubba," Erica Spann, James Spann and Lucas Spann; and great-grandchildren, T.J. Smith, Conner Smith, Dylan Spann, Tristan Spann and Mason Spann.

A private memorial will be held in Mexico Beach, Florida, details to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial donations be given in memory of Jackie Spann to the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association. Please go to http://www.mbara.org/donate.cfm to donate, or mail a check to MBARA, P.O.

Box 13006, Mexico Beach, FL 32410. Include a memo on the website or the check for the Howard and Jackie Spann Reef.

