Dear Editor,

I just want to say what a great job Mexico Beach is doing to keep the trash debris picked up. I don’t know how many times I’ve heard from people who are not here full-time say that the debris just isn’t being picked fast enough. Well let me tell you if you are here every day, you will see trash debris being picked up and then immediately new trash debris being dumped along side the road, new trash. My neighbor came down this morning, after maybe three weeks and pointed to a big pile of trash next door to me. I know that that neighbor had been down this past weekend and put all that out, but the guy across the street started saying how that had been there for weeks.

Think before you speak, I think we are doing great.

Judie McCormick

Mexico Beach