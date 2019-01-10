The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten in District 4-1A following action over the holiday break.

The Lady Tiger Sharks went 4-2 over the break, three of those wins against district opponents, the two losses against schools from larger classifications.

Port St. Joe entered the week 8-5 overall and 5-0 in district play.

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled to Gadsden County Tuesday and Blountstown tonight and will host Wewahitchka 5 p.m. ET Friday.

Port St. Joe 53, Wewahitchka 16

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled to county rival Wewahitchka just before Christmas, jumping to a 23-0 first-quarter lead. The lead was 39-9 at the half and Port St. Joe cruised from there.

Jae Lenox led the way for Port St. Joe with 13 points, two rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Mimi Larry added 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and a block and Mari Johnson chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block.

Te Te Croom had six points and four rebounds, Shadavia Hudgins five points and two steals, Quinci Elphinstone four points, five rebounds, one steal and a block and India Gant four points, three rebounds and one steal.

Niceville 49, Port St. Joe 41

In the opening game of the Gulf County Classic the weekend before Christmas, Port St. Joe lost a close one to a team that reached the Class 7A final four last season.

Niceville opened a 12-8 lead early but the score was 27-24 Niceville at the half.

Niceville asserted its size advantage in a second half during which it did not trail.

Lenox had 21 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Port St. Joe.

Larry added eight points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, Johnson 7 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Croom 3 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block and Elphinstone 2 points, three rebounds and one steal.

Bay 47, Port St. Joe 21

During the second night of the Gulf County Classic, the Lady Tiger Sharks faced Class 6A Bay, coming out flat and never getting into the flow of the game.

Bay lead 15-7 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 30-15 at halftime.

Bay ended the game on a 7-0 run.

Larry and Lenox each scored seven points to lead Port St. Joe; Larry added four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block while Lenox chipped in three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Gant had three points and four rebounds, Elphinstone two points, five rebounds and a block and Croom two points, two rebounds and a block.

Port St. Joe 55, Liberty County 8

The Lady Tiger Sharks rebounded in a major way to the disappointment of the Gulf County Classic results, jumping to a 38-5 halftime lead at home.

Lenox led the way with 16 points, a rebound, seven assists and nine steals.

Gant added 12 points, four rebounds, an assist and two steals and Larry was also in double figures in points with 10 and added six rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

Croom had 10 rebounds and added seven points, an assist, steal and block, Johnson added 16 rebounds with six points, five steals and two blocks.

Hudgins chipped in two points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals and Synia Dawson 2 two points a rebound and a steal.

Port St. Joe 49, Franklin County 41

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled to “The Nest” in Eastpoint to take on district rival the Lady Seahawks.

Port St. Joe was up 15-10 after one quarter and 25-19 at the half, but Franklin County kept it close though the margin was never less than the final score.

Lenox exploded for 30 points and added nine rebounds, eight steals and a block to lead Port St. Joe.

Johnson had six points, 10 rebounds and two steals, Larry five points, three rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block, Croom five points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Hudgins two points, two rebounds and one steal.

Port St. Joe 51, North Bay Haven 41

The following night, the Lady Tiger Sharks were back home for a Saturday afternoon contest.

Port St. Joe opened a 12-11 lead after one quarter and stretched the lead to 23-21 at the half.

After the third quarter it was 32-29 before Port St. Joe picked up the offense to open the final margin.

Larry led the way for Port St. Joe with 21 points nine rebounds, one assist and four steals.

Lenox added 19 points, six assists and two steals and Johnson had 16 rebounds to go with three points and two steals.

Hudgins chipped in three points, Gant two points, six rebounds, four steals and a block, Croom 2 points, 10 rebounds and an assist and Elphinstone one point, three rebounds, one steal and one block.