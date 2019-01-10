Many of our everyday food sources depend on pollinators such as honey bees--but what do we really know about our busy friends? Daphney Glass, the Head Beekeeper from Sweet Lips Honey, will share her knowledge about caring for honey bees¬¬—including interesting facts about their Queen—at her lecture titled Honey Bees, an Amazing Insect. You’ll discover how honey is made and what it takes to make a teaspoon of the sweet nectar. Daphne became a Head Beekeeper, or Apairist, when she was looking for a new direction in life and has found peace while working a honey bee hive. Just like storms, keeping honey bees looks like a lot of chaos, but there truly is a calming effect that happens during an inspection.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public—and refreshments will be served. It will be held each Tuesday in January and February at 2 p.m. ET at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library located at 100 Library Drive in Port St. Joe. Additional topics will include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, bees and fishing.

For more information call 229-8879 or visit www.nwrls.com