The monthly meeting of the Gulf County Democrats will be held Monday, Jan. 14 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET at the Port St. Joe Garden Center at 216 8th Street.

Cecile Scoon, civil rights attorney and First Vice President of the League of Women Voters of Florida (LWV), and Alvin Peters, attorney and LWV member, will discuss what’s next for Amendment 4.

Amendment 4 took effect on Jan. 8, automatically restoring voting rights to most Floridians with felony convictions who have completed their sentences.

A light dinner will be provided. To RSVP and for more information, please email dec.gulf@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/GulfCountyDemocrats/.