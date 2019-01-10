Philip Demery Stevens, age 75, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away October 7, 2018. He was born to Wilson and Gertrude Stevens. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 attaining the rank of sergeant along with numerous awards and decorations.

He worked for Southern Bell/AT&T as a PBX Engineer, retiring in 1989.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara of Wewahitchka; sister, Becki (Bert) Calvert of Nashville, Tennessee; two nephews, Dr. Adam (Tiffany) Lotts of Houston, Texas and Major Seth (Brittany) Lotts, U. S. Army; four step-children, Wade (Bonnie) Hamlett of Mobile, Alabama, Pam (Wayne) Taylor of Lynn Haven, Florida, Bryan (Jennifer) Carroll of Tallahassee, Florida and Leann (George) Lee of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Gavin (Kinsey) Taylor, Katie Hamlett and Wade Hamlett II; two cousins, Lynda (Bill) Zayner and Barbara (John) Daniels.

A memorial service was held January 6, 2018, graveside at Jehu Cemetery at 2 p.m. CT.

Services under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.