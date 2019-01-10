Immigration, what a complex thing it has become, huh?

Since 9/11, America has had to take extreme measures to protect itself. Our borders, they’re purely sacred. Without proper borders, and immigration laws, a nation is not a true nation.

Borders are one of the highest priorities when it comes to national security; the absence of safe borders would lead to complete chaos all over America; any nation at that.

When illegals try to invade and violate our borders and laws, they should face severe consequences. I think Trump is right in trying to amend the 14th Amendment by Executive Order; it’s outdated. There weren’t masses of people trying to cross our border-lands in George Washington’s day, as thousands get through illegally annually in this day and age; and nowadays most all babies of immigrants, even illegals, gain citizenship way too easily.

It’s not sustainable, nor feasible for us to grant masses of illegals any type of amnesty or even asylum. I don’t think any person here against the law should have the right to certify their children as citizens just because they’re born here.

Any and all who plan on coming in our country must take the necessary steps to become citizens, or to be here legally, in my view.

“Illegal”, the definition of which is: “1. Contrary to or forbidden by law; especially criminal law. 2. A person present in a country without official authorization.”

The law means what it means, and illegal immigration is a criminal act.

Many illegals are taking advantage of this nation for its lenient immigration laws; Obama gave nearly all of them amnesty basically, “a Golden Ticket” that allows them to tread on us Americans and our land.

No, I do not want illegals to be in our schools, doctor offices, DMVs, or voting centers…

Democrats keep preaching the ole “we’re all immigrants, it’s a melting pot” rhetoric; all so they can get a vote.

Yes, I agree we’re a melting pot, but that doesn’t make it right for masses of people to trample in this country unannounced, uninvited. I disagree, however, that we’re all immigrants.

My family, your family, if you and they’re born-citizens or have been naturalized, are of this nation; this land. We’re Americans, most of us earned our citizenship through generational legitimacy, some through Legal-Immigration.

I am an American, and I’m very proud to be so. I, and many other of my fellow citizens, do not want anyone here without proper naturalization. It’s a spit in the face of all those who came in legally when people enter against the law.

The caravan, the horde of men, women and children are not seeking asylum; they’re ambushing us, and Democrats are having a ball with it, while many Republicans are highly concerned about the national security ramifications of such a bad situation. If we don’t man up and get stronger on border-security then what’s to stop enemies of America from entering, sneaking in with others who are trying to enter against the law?

It’s endless. Borders aren’t imaginary; without them, there’d be no sovereignty for any country, no way to stop a true invasion or implement naval capabilities, no-fly zones, things of that nature.

For instance, if Israel had no borders, they’d be surely attacked by masses of Palestinians; you better believe it.

If India had no borders, Pakistan would wipe them out and take all their land. If Dems keep trying to weaken our current laws concerning immigration, we’re simply inviting another 9/11. Enemies of the nation will try to infiltrate through Mexico, or even Canada.

In Canada, they leave their doors unlocked, but even they know the severity, the priority of having safe-borders. All countries know it is absolutely a necessity to not allow masses of illegals to enter, yet in America, the Left has been utterly persistent in letting whoever to come in; that’s not right.

Drug mules, gang-bangers, rapists, they enter illegally just as much as the ‘innocent’ men, women, and truly innocent children.

We shouldn’t undermine Homeland Security or The Border Patrol of our country. They’re as vital as CIA and The FBI, Cyber-Command and the like.

Men and women, daily, in those agencies put their lives at risk just as soldiers do, and anyone working in any security agency in America will tell you how vital it is to keep a solid, secure border, having very strict immigration laws. Truth be told, there are myriad threats amongst us, many foes against us.

I cringe as my liberal fellow Americans express too much sympathy for illegals, they should more so respect the rule of law and those who are entrusted to enforce it.

We face foreign attacks and domesticated attacks, and it’s simply too risky to let masses of people in our country without them being formally naturalized.

I respect Donald Trump’s stance on Immigration. He’s reversing the lax Obama policies and approach. We need a Commander-in-Chief to do what’s right for America with regard to immigration, and creating and enforcing stricter Immigration Laws is the right thing to do; Trump is willing to put his neck out there to keep us safe as well as our land.

The Left is wrongly trying to prepare a guillotine for him.

Illegals aren’t immigrants, they’re intruders. Remember that. The Rule of Law is what matters in this nation.

Brandon Todd is a former resident of Howard Creek who now lives in North Carolina