The Port St. Joe Garden Club's January meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 10 at the Garden Club Center located at 216 8th Street. A luncheon will be served at noon but come a little early to visit with members and guests.

Jill Bebee, a Master Gardener and Port St. Joe Garden Club member, will present this month's program "Don't Plant Trouble-Keep Invasive Species Out of Your Landscape." In the aftermath of hurricane Michael, many of us are just starting to think about what to do about our devastated yards. Now is the time to start planning your landscaping, well before Spring.

At this month's program learn what not to plant and why.

This event is open to the public. If you are interested in attending, or would like to rent our historic Garden Center in the near future, please email psjgardenclub@gmail.com.