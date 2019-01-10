Mrs. Raymouth Shirley Nixon, age 81, of White City, FL passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 in Panama City, FL. Shirley was born on January 27, 1937 in Franklin County to Ernest and Caroline (Scott) Barfield and had lived in Gulf County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Highland View Assembly of God Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Caroline (Scott) Barfield; husband, Joseph Nixon; two daughters, Debra Davis and Sandra Elane Nixon.

Survivors include three sons: Michael Nixon and wife Liz of White City, FL, Bruce Nixon and wife Wanda of White City, FL, Chris Nixon and wife Bogey of White City, FL; son-in-law, Glenn Davis of Overstreet, FL; one sister, Nora Everett of Ocala, FL; 10 grandchildren: Leigha Thursby, Heather Harris, Adam Nixon, Melissa Brogdon, Whitney Nixon, Michael Davis, Kristy Davis, Richard Davis, Hope Nixon, Joseph Nixon; 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. (EST) Saturday, January 5, 2019 from the graveside at Holly Hill Cemetery in Port St Joe, FL with Reverend Adam White officiating. Interment followed in Holly Hill Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. (EST) until service time at 10 a.m. (EST) at Holly Hill Cemetery.

All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.