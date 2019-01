The office of U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) will host Mobile Office Hours next week to assist constituents with federal casework issues in their communities. These office hours offer constituents who do not live close to regional offices a more convenient way to receive federal casework assistance.

In Gulf County, office hours at 12-1 p.m. ET today at Willis V. Rowan American Legion Post 116, located at 1774 Trout Ave. in Highland View.