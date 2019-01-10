PANAMA CITY - CareerSource Gulf Coast is now offering scholarships to eligible students to attend Tom P Haney Technical Center’s Industrial Pipefitter Program. The scholarships will cover the costs of books, tuition, and supplies for the program.

“We are excited to be working with Haney Technical Center, providing scholarships to students in the Industrial Pipefitter Program,” said Kim Bodine, Executive Director of CareerSource Gulf Coast. “This industry is one of the highest paid construction professions in Florida; the average wage is estimated at almost $42,000 per year. This is an amazing opportunity for men and women in our community to learn a transferable skill that will also provide a sizeable income.”

The Industrial Pipefitting program is a new training program for Haney Technical Center that was developed to meet the growing demand for this skill set in the job market. It is a six (6) month program will teach students broad, transferable skills with an emphasis on the pipefitting industry. Registration for the program is taking place at Haney Technical Center Monday through Friday this week and classes begin on Monday.

To apply for the scholarships online, visit our website at https://www.careersourcegc.com/Job-Seekers-Special-Programs.aspx .

If you have any questions or want to apply in person, please visit the CareerSource Gulf Coast office located onsite at Tom P Haney Technical Center in Room 104.

CareerSource Gulf Coast provides free services to job seekers and employers in Bay, Gulf and Franklin Counties, with offices operated in all three counties. Visit www.careersourcegc.com to learn more about our professional workforce development and job placement services.