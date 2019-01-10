A special election has yet to be called or scheduled.

The State House District 7 seat only became open in the past five weeks or so.

Three Republicans and one Democrat have nonetheless tossed hats into rings.

And, one could argue, one of those Republicans, Gulf County’s Jason Shoaf, is able to send an early message about the breadth and depth of his support.

Tonight, at the Haughty Heron, a reception/fundraiser in support of Shoaf’s candidacy will be hosted by an array of luminaries within the state and local GOP.

Start with Allan Bense, former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives and current member of the board of Triumph Gulf Coast, who will be helping to sponsor the event along with his wife and son.

There is also Don Gaetz, former President of the Florida Senate and current chair of the Triumph Gulf Coast board.

Also on the sponsor list are local GOP leaders such as Ralph and Kara Rish, Sheriff Mike Harrison, businessman Greg Johnson, Superintendent of Schools Jim Norton and Dr. Pat Hardman of the Coastal Community Association.

And the list is not nearly complete.

City Commissioner Scott Hoffman, Tapper and Company CEO David and Trish Warriner, CPA Ralph Roberson, Port Authority board member Matt Terry and Stuart Shoaf of St. Joe Gas are also listed as sponsors.

The District 7 seat became open when incoming Gov. Ron DeSantis tabbed Rep. Halsey Beshears (R-Monticello) to head the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.