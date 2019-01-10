Emptying my dishwasher and putting my plates,
glasses and silverware away.
I realize stuff is more than stuff
for those who lost everything.
Pots and pans are a blessing.
Stuff that's a necessity.
clothes
cars
food
shelter
all necessities
yet all stuff
so stuff is not stuff
there is a magnitude of measurement to stuff
stuff we need to get through the day
stuff we need to communicate and reach out
stuff that helps us get from place to place
stuff to keep us warm and keep us cool
all stuff, all necessary to sustain us
without such stuff
somehow in some way
we survive
we manage
to carry on with help
we share what hurts
we share what's good
we share light and
find a light to help us get
through the darkness
we work we play we laugh
we cry we carry on
we move forward
some stuff we need
some we don’t
like memories
and mementos
yet stuff is stuff
is a way to say we survived
we have our health
we have our loved ones
stuff is stuff
says we have hope
and light shines
through the darkness
Debbie Hooper