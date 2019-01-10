Thursday

Jan 10, 2019 at 1:01 AM


 

 

Emptying my dishwasher and putting my plates,

glasses and silverware away.

I realize stuff is more than stuff

for those who lost everything.

 

Pots and pans are a blessing.

Stuff that's a necessity.

 

clothes

cars

food

shelter

all necessities

 

yet all stuff

 

so stuff is not stuff

 

there is a magnitude of measurement to stuff

 

stuff we need to get through the day

stuff we need to communicate and reach out

stuff that helps us get from place to place

stuff to keep us warm and keep us cool

 

all stuff, all necessary to sustain us

 

without such stuff

somehow in some way

we survive

we manage

to carry on with help

 

we share what hurts

we share what's good

we share light and

find a light to help us get

through the darkness

 

we work we play we laugh

we cry we carry on

 

we move forward

some stuff we need

some we don’t

like memories

and mementos

 

yet stuff is stuff

is a way to say we survived

we have our health

we have our loved ones

 

stuff is stuff

says we have hope

and light shines

through the darkness

 

 

Debbie Hooper

 

 