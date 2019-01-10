Emptying my dishwasher and putting my plates,

glasses and silverware away.

I realize stuff is more than stuff

for those who lost everything.

Pots and pans are a blessing.

Stuff that's a necessity.

clothes

cars

food

shelter

all necessities

yet all stuff

so stuff is not stuff

there is a magnitude of measurement to stuff

stuff we need to get through the day

stuff we need to communicate and reach out

stuff that helps us get from place to place

stuff to keep us warm and keep us cool

all stuff, all necessary to sustain us

without such stuff

somehow in some way

we survive

we manage

to carry on with help

we share what hurts

we share what's good

we share light and

find a light to help us get

through the darkness

we work we play we laugh

we cry we carry on

we move forward

some stuff we need

some we don’t

like memories

and mementos

yet stuff is stuff

is a way to say we survived

we have our health

we have our loved ones

stuff is stuff

says we have hope

and light shines

through the darkness

Debbie Hooper