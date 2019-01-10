Daniel Jones graduates from Troy University

TROY, AL -- Daniel Jones of Port St. Joe graduated from Troy University during the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

Jones graduated with the Bachelor of Science degree.

Teresa Thursbay named to Provost's List

Teresa Thursbay of Port St. Joe has been named to the Provost's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

The Provost's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65.

Callie Fleshren named to Chancellor's List

Callie Fleshren of Port St. Joe has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.