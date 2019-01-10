Something aligns correctly for Lori Deavers, her annual vacation to the area, hurricanes and rare Junonia shells.

Deavers and her husband, Robert, dedicated shellers from Selma, AL, arrived as usual last month for their annual vacation in the area.

And, while searching for shells on the east side of the Mexico Beach canal just before Christmas, Lori found another Junonia.

Now, the eerie portion of the story.

In 2016, following the visit of Hurricane Hermine to the coast, Deavers found a Junonia while walking the beaches of Crooked Island.

The Junonia shell comes from a species of large sea snail that live deep beneath the water, only washing ashore following strong storms and hurricanes.

The sea snail is named for the ancient Roman goddess Juno and the shell is prized due to its rarity and unique beauty.

The shell is so rare that when found on Sanibel Island, one of the world’s prime shelling locations, those who make the find are photographically featured in the local newspaper.

And, naturally, the Deavers have had their photos taken twice after Junonia finds on Sanibel Island.

In 2009, Robert found two; the following year the Deavers scored three.

Finding one in Mexico Beach was a long-held dream.

“We’ve been vacationing for eight years and we’ve only found two pieces of Junonias,” Lori said in 2016.

One fragment they found in 2015, the other just days before their 2016 find.

Most Junonias secured by shelling enthusiasts come from deep-sea anglers who often find the shells in nets as bycatch.

While the shell is not particularly valuable, for many shellers it is something of a Holy Grail.

“The Junonia represents that you never know what’s going to come along in your life and you need to appreciate the small things,” Lori said in 2016, a statement that seems all the more apropos given the destruction of Hurricane Michael.

“It’s just amazing what wonderful, beautiful, interesting things you can find at the beach and what you can do with them. You just have to slow down and enjoy all the wonderful gifts that come from the sea.”

She added of her latest find, “I hope it gives somebody a smile. I was ecstatic when I found it.”

She added she hopes such a find encourages other visitors to make the trip to the areas beaches, despite the wreckage from Michael found inland.