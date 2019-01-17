Mrs. Ada Ophelia Borders of Wewahitchka, Florida, born May 27, 1927 at Broad Branch, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Elton Fortner, Sr. and Dora Viola Vickers; and her husband Haywood Borders.

Left to treasure her memory are her brother, John Elton Fortner, Jr.; her sisters, Edna Pearl Weeks and Dora Jean Gortman; her children, Charles Haywood Borders and wife Helen, Lynda Gayle Shealy and husband Gil, and Shirley Juanita Watts; her grandchildren, Lynn Ward, Woody Borders, Haywood Shealy and wife Robin, and Ashley Watts; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many children she raised.

Funeral services were held at the graveside in Pleasant Rest Cemetery on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. CT conducted by the Rev. Mike Stroud.

Services were under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.