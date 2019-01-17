Audrey D. King, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 12, 2019 surrounded by her family. A long-time resident of the Wewahitchka area, she spent the last few years in Panama City, FL, and was a lifelong member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka. She spent her life loving her children and grandchildren and she loved her Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosco Purswell and Mazie Purswell; her sisters, Helen Purswell and Cheryl Roberts; and two sons, Donnie Nunnery and Timothy Nunnery.

Survivors include her children, Ronnie Nunnery and wife Patty, Sandy Nunnery, Steven Nunnery, Sherri Glass and husband Darrell, Kenny King and wife Tammy, James King and wife Susan, and John King and wife Brandi; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Mary Chason and husband Thomas, Elaine Davidson and husband Bobby, Jennell Pitts, Jim Purswell and wife Toni, Joe Purswell and wife Jo Ann, David Purswell and wife Barbra, Janice Lyles and husband Carlton, Faye Causey and husband Roy, and Carrol Thomas.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. CST on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church, conducted by the Rev. Joey Smith. Interment followed in Roberts Cemetery. She lay in state at the church for two hours prior to the service.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.