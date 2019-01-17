Rebecca Kerigan earns Dean's List at Valdosta State University

VALDOSTA, GA -- Rebecca Kerigan of Port St. Joe, has earned a spot on the Fall 2018 Dean's List at Valdosta State University.

Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean's List. Developmental studies, transients, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce that more than 1,700 students earned a spot on the Fall 2018 Dean's List.

Callie Fleshren named to Troy Chancellor's List

TROY, AL-- Callie Fleshren of Port St. Joe, has been named to the Chancellor's List at Troy University for the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2018/2019 academic year.

The Chancellor's List honors full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0.