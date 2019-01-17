The monthly meeting of the Gulf County Republican Executive Committee will be held Monday, Jan. starting at 6:30 EST at the Port St. Joe Garden Club located at 216 8th Street.

Mike Watkins, candidate in the upcoming special election to replace outgoing State Representative, Halsey Beshears, will join us. He will present his vision for District 7 and answer questions from the audience.

Also, Gulf County Tax Assessor, Mitch Burke will present preliminary information regarding loss of tax revenue due to damage by Hurricane Michael and how it will potentially impact property owners.

For further information please call Barbara Radcliff, Chairman GCREC at 340-0256.