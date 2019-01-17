A new season of Upward Basketball got underway last Saturday with a Day of Basketball.

First Baptist Church of Port St. Joe is sponsoring Upward Basketball and Cheerleading this winter at the Port St. Joe Elementary School gym. Games will be held on Thursday and Friday nights throughout January and February, with the final weekend currently scheduled for March 1.

Upward Sports is all about “Promoting the Discovery of Jesus Through Sports.” If you are interested in coaching, running concessions, or helping the church reach out to the community, contact Jae Glass, Jeremy Dixon or Bobby Alexander or the church office.