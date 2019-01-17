Classroom teachers might be the primary components of any school, but no system runs well without the glue provided by those outside the classroom.

Those who maintain and drive the buses, who keep the books and help create calm from the chaos of front offices.

Employees at school sites and district offices elected employees last month to represent them in the Employee of the Year award given annually to single out non-instructional personnel.

The six employees will be interviewed by a panel on Jan. 22 and the district will select an Employee of the Year.

The district winner is eligible for statewide awards.

Evan Brumbaugh

With a smiley emoji alongside, Brumbaugh explained that her list of duties, which is substantial, includes anything Finance Officer Sissy Worley instructs her to do.

Worley nominated Brumbaugh, the district’s assistant payroll manager and a four-year employee of the district.

“She is a team player, always ready to assist others with their duties,” Worley wrote in her recommendation letter, noting that Brumbaugh works “extremely well” with everyone, including the public.

And, Worley added, Brumbaugh is professional in everything she undertakes, seeking to do her best.

“She is very loyal and has a great work ethic,” Worley wrote. “As her supervisor it has always been a joy and pleasure to work with Evan.”

Michael “Mike” Dunn, Jr.

The honoree out of Transportation, Dunn started in the district as a bus driver in 2012.

Diana Dykes, Transportation Specialist, has worked with Dunn as his trainer, co-worker and supervisor and nominated Dunn.

“Mike is a tremendous asset to the transportation department,” Dykes wrote in her recommendation letter.

“He doesn’t hesitate to perform any task that is asked of him with a positive attitude.”

Dykes characterized Dunn as a diligent worker conscientious about his job, applying plenty of care and concern to his tasks.

“Mike exhibits a great attitude at all times on the job,” Dykes wrote. “His pleasant demeanor radiates outward to everyone with whom he comes in contact with, including fellow workers, administrators, students and parents.”

Ashley Forehand

With the district for nearly three years, Forehand is the secretary for Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School Principal Jay Bidwell.

As Bidwell noted in his letter of recommendation, little did he know when he set out to replace his secretary about 18 months ago that he would “discover the elusive unicorn, the gold pot at the end of the rainbow.”

But he did in Forehand, who brings enthusiasm, interpersonal skills and work ethic infectious to all, he wrote.

“Students, parents and staff that visit our office feel special because Ashley deals with them in a timely and attentive manner and she always (and I mean always) has a smile on her face,” Bidwell wrote.

Forehand’s presence and manner have created an environment in which Bidwell and teachers are more effective and the school can be more of a service-oriented school.

“Ashley is a special lady and a great employee,” Bidwell wrote.

Equillar Gainer

Gainer is the food service cashier in the lunchroom at Port St. Joe Elementary School, where she has been for the past 11 of her 13 years with the district.

It is a testament to her demeanor and character that she listed the favorite part of her job as “making everyone that enters the cafeteria feel welcomed.”

Principal Joni Mock, who nominated Gainer, said Gainer brings a high standard for performance to her duties.

“Mrs. Gainer is a team player and popular with students, families and colleagues,” Mock wrote. “She is kind, caring and always the friendly face in our cafeteria.”

Calling her “an incredible asset to our school” Mock continued by writing that Gainer “deserves this honor.”

Wanda Nixon

Nixon, a recent winner of the award, is the administrative secretary at Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School.

Nixon has been with the district 35 years, her jobs ranging from bus driver to secretary.

“Mrs. Nixon has demonstrated a plethora of skills and tricks that ensure that Port St. Joe High School’s daily schedule runs as smoothly as possible,” wrote Assistant Principal Sissy Godwin.

“Her efficiency and dependability are immeasurable and in an environment where many unexpected circumstances often arise, she helps foster a sense of normalcy and reliability for staff and students.”

Nixon, Godwin added, is in a position unique to the district and one that no one but Nixon can fulfill.

Mary Ann Peak

A multiple nominee for this award and 23-year veteran of the district, Peak is the secretary at Wewahitchka Elementary School.

Peak brings a positive attitude to the school office each day, wrote teacher Jennifer Guffey in nominating Peak.

“She also maintains a demeanor of high moral ethics in her relationships with students, parents and teachers,’ Guffey wrote.

She displays honesty, confidentiality and integrity in the way she performs her job and carries a soft heart for the school and its community.

“I am confident Mary Ann does her job at the best of her ability and will all efforts to be the best,” Guffey wrote. “She is a hard-working individual and deserves great recognition.”