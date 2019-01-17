The Cape San Blas Lighthouse at George Core Park will host its first full moon climb of 2019 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Jan. 20.

Weather permitting it could be the prelude to a vivid night show.

Cost to climb the tower is $5 per person.

The January full moon is known as the Wolf Moon and it will also be a “super blood moon” with a vivid reddish tint later in the night.

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a typical moon.

Last January featured a super blue blood moon, not seen from the United States since the 1860s.

The Wolf Moon dates to the time when Native American tribes went hunting at night and had to fend off wolves in the middle of winter.

The various names given to full moons assisted in tracking seasons.

In addition, a total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout the United States for about 62 minutes on the night of Jan. 20-21

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon are all perfectly aligned, placing the entire moon in Earth’s dark interior shadow.

There will not be a total lunar eclipse visible in the United States until May 2021, according to NASA.

Last year’s eclipse was not visible in the United States.

The eclipse will begin about 11:41 p.m. ET Sunday night.