1950-2018

James “Al” Scheffer passed away at his home on St. Joe Beach, Thursday, December 27, 2018. Al was born to the late Foy and Marguerite Scheffer on August 21, 1950.

Al graduated from Gordon Military School and Gulf Coast Community College. He worked at the Port St. Joe paper mill and Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, before becoming affiliated with Costin Insurance in Port St. Joe, from 1980 until his retirement in approximately 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Johnny Scheffer, Sandra Scheffer Williams and Richard Scheffer.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 40 years, Janice Scheffer; son, Albert Scheffer; brother, Larry Wayne Scheffer (Vickie); nieces, Shelby and Julia Scheffer, Beth Scheffer, Melinda Palso, Elizabeth Brown and Krista Peebles; nephews, Nickolas Scheffer, John Cogburn and Zack Cogburn.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. EST, Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Gainous VFW Hall, Highland View (Port St. Joe), Florida.

The family request no flowers, but covets your thoughts, prayers and happy memories of Al Scheffer.

Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com.