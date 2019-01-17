Mr. James E. Martin, aka James E. Ward, age 59, of Panama City, FL formerly of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 10, 2019 in Panama City, FL.

James was born on October 4, 1959 to Martha E. Ward Freeman and Lawrence Martin, Sr. in Port St Joe, Florida.

James attended school at Washington Elementary School and Port St Joe High where he graduated in 1977. James served in the US Navy for 11 years. James lived and worked in Panama City Florida.

James survivor includes a daughter, Charron Addison of Tallahassee Florida; his sibling: Yolanda Pittman, Cathy Williams (Clifford), Darrell Ward, Elder Arion Nick Ward (Debbie), Dexter Baxter, Annette Davenport, Lawrence Martin, Jr, Carl Martin, Paul Wright, Melvin Martin, Eunice Martin, Dennis Martin Rusty Martin, LaShunda Martin, Audrey Lowery (Robert III), Sharon Freeman, Montez Freeman, Valeria Freeman, Larry Freeman (Sylvia), Debra Freeman, Brenda Garland (Kenneth), Alvin Freeman and Calvin Freeman (Erica); stepfather Arthur Freeman; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. ET at The Body of Christ Jesus Church in Port St. Joe, FL.

A celebration of life will commence at 1 p.m. (EST) from The Body of Christ Jesus Church, 106 Harbor Street in Port St. Joe, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.