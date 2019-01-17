Jesse Carl Eubanks, Jr., 73, of Wewahitchka passed away on January 9, 2019. Jesse was born in Eufaula, Alabama on June 30, 1945.

Jesse was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Barbara Sue Barnes Eubanks, his parents, Jesse Carl (JC) Eubanks, Sr. and Louise Penuel Eubanks, son, Dennis Ray Wills and Infant brother Curtis Eubanks.

Jesse is survived by his children Berry Eubanks and wife, Jennifer; Michael Eubanks, Deborah Elia, Walter Wills and wife, Ronda, and Gregory Wills and wife, Deann; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Bobby Eubanks and wife, Jeanne, Brenda Little and husband, Charlie, Jane Wade and husband, Timmy, and Harold Eubanks; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation was Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the family home at 253 Eubanks Drive, Wewahitchka, FL, from 5-8 p.m. CST.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. CST, Sunday, January 3, 2019 at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Wewahitchka, FL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

Services are under the direction of Comforter Funeral Home.