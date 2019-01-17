The Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School girls’ weightlifting team defeated Sneads in the final regular season meet for both schools.
The team score was 39-19.
Individual results (Name, school, bench press, clean-and-jerk, total):
110 pounds: 1. S. Montroy (SHS) 90-85-175; 119 pounds: 1. H. McDaniel (WHS) 80-85-165; 129 pounds: 1. K. Easter (WHS) 120-105-125, 2. T. Tousignant (WHS) 85-80-165; 139 pounds: 1. K. Batson (WHS) 70-65-135, 2. D. Clayton (SHS) 70-55-125; 154 pounds: 1. L. Johnson (WHS) 125-125-250, 2. L. Glover (SHS) 110-135-245, 3. K. Roberts (WHS) 75-70-145; 169 pounds: 1. M. Baker (WHS) 125-135-260; 183 pounds: 1. E. Thrasher (WHS) 140-115-255, 2. K. Leasman (SHS) 105-95-200; 199 pounds: 1. K. Varn (SHS) 155-140-295, 2. K. Roberts (WHS) 70-65-135; Unlmtd: 1. K. Turner (WHS) 165-135-300, 2. A. Moneyham (SHS) 135- 115-250, 3. A. Dougherty (SHS) 125-110-235.