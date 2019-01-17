Marsha Lynn Dewsbury nee Williams died early on January 4, 2019 at her home in Port St. Joe, Fl.

Born in West City, IL on February 22, 1947 to James Lester Williams and Valera Adele Williams, she grew up in Joliet, IL where she met and married her husband of fifty-one years, Graham Morley Dewsbury. During their marriage they lived in Elmhurst, Il; Orange and Riverside counties in Southern California; Orlando, Fl; Lincoln, Ne; Merriam, Ks; Noblesville, In; and Xenia, Il where Marsha contributed many news photo pictures to the Home Town Journal before retiring to Port St. Joe.

Marsha considered being a mother to be the paramount goal of her life. She raised six children: Johnathon Morley (Heather), Boise, ID; Tamara Lynn Seigel (Robert), Xenia, IL; Bryce Graham, Shawnee, KS; James Lester (Cheryl Diana), Greenville. NC; Frederick Burford (Biljana), Evansville, GA; and Graham Morley (Jennifer) Fayetteville, IN.

The children successfully settled in life and grandchildren appearing regularly, Marsha had time to enjoy her other passions of photography, mineral collecting, shell collecting, the beach and, of course, her art. Her studio in Port St. Joe remains full of her treasured collections and creations.

Marsha is survived by her husband, six children, 13 children and two brothers: James Michael Williams and Jonathan Hugh Williams.

Memorials and interment are for the immediate family only.