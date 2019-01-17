Michael Bishop, a Marine veteran in his 60s, was told he was too old to become a doctor.

A friend’s daughter, a high school valedictorian, was unable to earn entry into medical school.

According to recent statistics, among roughly 41,000 students applying annually to medical school, 40 percent, less than half, were admitted.

Meanwhile, research indicates that within a very short period of time the country will experience a shortage of physicians that could reach into six figures, particularly impacting rural areas already deemed underserved.

“That is food for thought,” Bishop said.

With that food, after attending medical school in the Caribbean Bishop and some associates decided they should create their own medical school, seeking to tap into the supply of quality students not admitted to medical schools.

And to give those students four years of accredited training, with an emphasis on clinical work from the get-go and seeing those students return to rural and underserved areas to practice medicine.

It is model very similar to that followed by Florida State University when it founded its medical school some two decades ago.

“Our mission is simple, we want to train good doctors,” Bishop said. “And we want them to get out in the communities that they came from and practice good medicine.”

The school Bishop helped found, St. Alyssa School of Medicine, a faith-based non-profit in Nacogdoches, TX, has selected Gulf County as the site for its main campus, following a long road to find coastal Florida and a receptive county.

Bishop said he had no firm timeline, though he added he wanted the school “two years ago,” but he will be in town early next month to lay the ground work, including selecting a site for the new medical school from several options.

“I am excited,” Bishop said. “I don’t like talking, I like doing. I have heard more than my share of talkers. Now it’s time to do.”

Bishop’s dream hit repeated walls in his home state of Texas, ranging from the regulatory environment to basic economics of getting the school up and going.

“We are in deep East Texas,” Bishop said. “The rules are so stringent and arcane and expensive you can’t start and grow a business.”

A bit of research about the parallel climates in other states ultimately landed Bishop in Florida.

“Florida was the most receptive, the best climate to start a medical school in the country,” Bishop said. “The economics of locating a school in Florida are so good.”

He noted the availability of economic development grants as well as a smooth licensing process.

And after striking out with inquiries in a few other counties, Bishop found Gulf County and Economic Development Coalition director Jim McKnight.

“His plan is a bit outside of the box,” said McKnight, who as a trustee with FSU has experience in such an effort. “But it is not so outside of the box that it can’t work.”

The St. Alyssa School of Medicine seeks to “break the mold of traditional education” while seeking to enlist from the tens of thousands of qualified students who have been unable to gain admission to medical school, Bishop said.

Bishop noted some of the ways he and St. Alyssa will do things a bit differently.

Some of the introductory first-year courses, with an emphasis on clinical exposure, will be taught by nurses or EMTs, and a pharmacist will teach pharmacology, not a doctor.

“We want our people to understand patient care from the fundamentals,” Bishop said. “We are doing things a bit different. We are changing some of the traditions.”

Bishop is seeking a building of roughly 4,000-5,000 square feet to begin the school, with plans to ultimately build a campus with dormitories.

The Gulf County campus will become St. Alyssa’s main campus.