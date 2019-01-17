After a fast start and bit of a let down just before the Christmas break, the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School boys’ soccer team has won its last three to improve to 5-3-1 with postseason play on the horizon.

Port St. Joe is at Wakulla and home to Bay this week.

Tallahassee John Paul II 7, Port St. Joe 0

Before the Christmas break, the Tiger Sharks traveled to Tallahassee and were dominated by the more experienced Panthers.

Coach Don Maples made some line-up changes, but nothing worked.

“We were out of sorts, but we learned,” Maples said.

Bay 7, Port St. Joe 0

Back at home five days later, the Tiger Sharks faced another quality opponent and held their own for the first 10 minutes before an own goal put them behind.

Port St. Joe was down just 2-0 at halftime.

“This game was another opportunity to put players in uncomfortable situations,” Maples said, adding that he was not positive it was helping or hurting.

“I feel their frustration, but I also see the little things that are getting better and a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Tallahassee Godby 7, Port St. Joe 2

It was back on the road to Tallahassee in the final game before the break.

After Godby went up 2-0, Port St. Joe’s Marlon Lopez found the net to make it 2-1.

The second half started much like the first, Port St. Joe controlling the flow, getting opportunities.

But Godby scored a pair of goals in quick succession before Lopez, off an assist by Larry Lance, scored again to make it 4-2.

“There aren’t many games I can say I am completely disappointed in, but this was one,” Maples said. “To be playing that well, and someone loses focus, effort for five seconds takes the wind from our sails.

“The score does not indicate how we did play.”

Port St. Joe 3, Walton 0

Energized by the break, Port St. Joe hit the road again.

Lopez got the Tiger Sharks on the board in the first two minutes off an from Elias Alexander. With goalkeeper Joel Bogaert making 12 saves for the game, the halftime score remained 1-0.

A pass from Ford Kuhnel to Lopez extended the margin to 2-0, followed by a hat trick for Lopez with Alexander again getting the assist.

“Outstanding team effort from each member and we didn’t travel with our strongest squad,” Maples said. “But we traveled with perhaps our hardest working squad. Talent doesn’t win games…that is a myth. Hard work coupled with talent gives you the best chance to win games.”

Port St. Joe 4, Rocky Bayou 4

In a match rescheduled from December due to weather, Port St. Joe battled another district foe.

A win would mean a first-round bye in the district tournament.

Port St. Joe was down 1-0 after the first seven minutes, but Lopez continued to find the back of the net to pull Port St. Joe even.

Both teams scored again before halftime, Lopez nailing the equalizer on an assist by Grant.

Lopez, assisted by Alexander, put the Tiger Sharks on top early in the second half and just after the water break it was Lopez again, off an assist by Larry Lance.

But the Tiger Sharks could not hold the lead.

“It was a combination of things, some of our own doing and credit to Rocky Bayou showing tremendous resiliency to score two goals in the final five minutes to end the game in a tie,” Maples said. “It is really all part of learning, especially understanding time left in the game, what do you need and what you don’t need.”

“Seems we panicked a bit, didn’t stay tight and it cost us a big game.”

Port St. Joe 3, Walton 0

Celebrating Senior Night, the Tiger Sharks gave themselves a boost with the playoffs looming.

Six minutes in Port St. Joe’s Gerson Flores found Lopez on the right wing, Lopez cutting inside and burying a shot just under the crossbar.

When Lopez was taken down in the penalty area, Ford Kuhnel stepped to the spot and scored; he is 100 perfect on penalty kicks this season.

Lopez finished the scoring before halftime off an assist from Bogaert.

“That last goal was a mental knife to Walton,” Maples said. “For Joel to strike that type of ball 65 yards to Marlon was tremendous.”

The Tiger Shark defense with Sean Farnsley, Christian Peacock, Halston Fulk and Will McCall, back from injury, held it together, stayed focused and preserved the win.

“First off what a way to send our seniors (Joel Bogaert and Marlon Lopez) out,” Maples said. “It is fitting that the two most experienced players on our team led the team.

“Secondly, our younger players, primarily the seventh, eighth graders and freshmen, are growing up and developing.”