The Port St. Joe Garden Club ("PSJGC") held its January meeting on Thursday, Jan. 10. The speaker, Jill Bebee, a master gardener and member of the garden club gave a presentation entitled "Don't Plant Trouble-Keep Invasives Out of Your Landscape."

An invasive plant is by definition a plant that is not native to Florida and has a negative impact on native habitat. Forty-two percent of all endangered and threatened plants are declining because of non-native invasive plants. The Florida Exotic Pest Plant Council ("FEPPC") prepares and posts lists of invasive plants and identifies them by region. Invasives are categorized as either a Category I or II. Category I grow on their own and disrupt and degrade natural ecosystems.

Invasives that have increased in abundance or frequency but have not yet altered Florida plant communities to the extent shown by Category I species are identified as Category II. Invasive plants spread in a myriad of ways including dispersal of seed or spore by wind, water, birds and other animals; dumping of yard waste; plant expansion; contaminated clothing, mulch or equipment; and plants bought or traded by gardeners. As we begin planning our yards post Hurricane Michael please help our native Florida species by not planting invasive plants. If you would like additional information on invasive species please come join us at the Garden Club for our next meeting and join the discussion.

The next Port St. Joe Garden Club meeting will be held on Feb. 14 at the Garden Center. February's presentation is entitled, "Saving a Species: How You Can Help Monarchs." The speaker will be Nancy Jones, the retired Executive Director and founder of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Atlanta, Georgia. Nancy is also a Port St Joe Garden Club member. Please check out our Port St. Joe Garden Club Facebook page for additional information on this or future presentations or email psjgardenclub@gmail.com to RSVP or request further inquiry. The Port St. Joe Garden Club is a national and historical site and is available for rental.