The Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Port St. Joe Public Library will be hosting two events over the course of the next week.

Both events are free and open to the public, but those interested may want to arrive a tad early to secure a good seat.

Ukulele concert

The Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews will perform at 12 p.m. ET Saturday as part of the library’s Saturday Concert Series. The Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews will play popular tunes that will have you dancing in your seats,” said library director Nancy Brockman.

“It is hard not to smile when listening to a Ukulele Orchestra concert.”

Fishing secrets revealed during Tuesdays at Two

Fishermen may be surprised to learn that 90 percent of the fish are located in 10 percent of the water, and 10 percent of the fishermen catch 90 percent of the fish!

During his library lecture entitled “Catching More Fish on St. Joe Bay” which will be held Jan. 22 at part of the Port St. Joe Public Library’s “Tuesdays at 2” series, Captain Phil Cox will help fishing aficionados increase the odds of a better catch with tips on where to fish and the mental aspects of fishing.

As a bonus, Captain Phil will share his favorite recipes for cooking up the catch.

Cox grew up near Huntington, WV and attended college in Ohio where he graduated with a BS in Marketing. He fishes St Joe Bay, East Bay, and the Intercoastal waterway and feels truly blessed to do what he loves every day. He lives with his wife Chrystal in Port St. Joe and has been married 33 years.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public—and refreshments will be served.

Programs are held at 2 p.m. ET each Tuesday in January and February.

Additional topics will include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, moonshiners and hurricanes.

For more information call 229-8879 or visit www.nwrls.com.