The Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team remain unbeaten in District 4-1A play during a 2-1 stretch last week.

The Lady Tiger Sharks are 10-6 overall and 6-0 in the district.

Port St. Joe hosts Bozeman 6 p.m. ET Friday and travels to Tallahassee Chiles 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Lady Tiger Sharks return home against Blountstown 5 p.m. Jan. 24.

Gadsden County 53, Port St. Joe 30

The Lady Tiger Sharks traveled to Quincy last Tuesday, falling behind early and never clawing all the way back.

Port St. Joe was down 14-11 after the opening period, a lead the Lady Jaguars stretched to 26-16 at halftime.

Gadsden County continued to open the lead over the final two quarters.

Mari Johnson paced Port St. Joe with a double-double, 13 points and 16 rebounds to go with three steals and a block.

Jae Lenox had nine points, seven rebounds and an assist, MeMe Larry six points, five rebounds and one steal and TeTe Croom two points, four rebounds, one steal and a block.

Port St. Joe 36, Blountstown 16

Two days later, it was back on the road and district play, this time to Blountstown Middle School to take on The Lady Tigers due to the extent of the damage to the BHS gym.

Though the Lady Tigers were coming off a big win over district foe Sneads, but the Lady Tiger Sharks jumped to a 12-1 lead out of the gate and were up 25-9 at halftime.

Port St. Joe shutout the Lady Tigers in the third period and stretched the lead to the final margin.

Johnson put up another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds, adding an assist, four steals and two blocks.

Larry chipped in six points, five rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist, Shadavia Hudgins 6 points and three rebounds, India Gant five points and a steal and Croom four points, seven rebounds and one steal.

Port St. Joe 48, Wewahitchka 8

The Lady Tiger Sharks returned home to face county and district rival Wewahitchka in a game that got away from the Lady Gators early.

Port St. Joe opened the game on a 12-2 run and turned the halftime score into a 35-6 rout after a 23-4 run.

By the fourth quarter the game was operating under a running clock.

Lenox paced Port St. Joe with 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal while Johnson had 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and five steals.

Larry had six points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and a steal, Croom six points and five rebounds, Gant five points, seven rebounds, five steals and a block, Quinci Elphinstone three points, five rebounds and five assists and Hudgins two points, two steals and one rebound.