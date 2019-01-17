In the weeks after Hurricane Michael, as response transitioned to recovery and now to rebuild, federal emergency management officials have pointed to a Long Term Recovery Committee as an essential step for the county.

That step has been taken and more as a committee meeting last week resulted in the election of officers, committee assignments and an agreement with the United Way as the committee seeks 501 c 3, non-profit status.

Jim McKnight, executive director of the county’s Economic Development Coalition was charged with getting the committee up and running.

He noted that nearly 60 people attended last week’s meeting, the committee’s third during which it became organized, drafted and approved bylaws and established an executive committee.

“We elected a great group of people who will do extraordinary things for Gulf County in the coming years,” McKnight said. “It is an important committee to have.

“(The executive committee) is a superstar committee.”

The executive committee includes officers as well as sub-committee chairpersons, the voting for each position completed in an open, transparent fashion.

Vicki Abrams was elected chair.

“We couldn’t have found a better person,” McKnight said of Abrams, a former top state agency official.

In addition to Abrams, Nancy Stuart was elected vice-chair, Robyn Rennick secretary and Debbie Maulding secretary.

Among the subcommittee chairs are Paula Ramsey Pickett (Communications), Sarah Hinds (Community assessment), James Sickles (Case Management), Kelli Godwin (Volunteer Coordination) Andrew Rutherford (Crisis Counseling), Clayton Studstill (Finance Donations) and Pat Hardman (Construction/Coordination).

“I could not be more happy,” McKnight said. “My job was to get this committee started and now I can kind of take a step back and let these very talented people lead the way.”

The Recovery Committee adopted a mission statement: “The mission of Citizens of Gulf County Recovery Team is to strengthen Gulf County’s recovery from Hurricane Michael and other disasters through a coordinated community-wide approach which provides for the immediate and long-term unmet needs of our citizens, along with advancing preparedness for future disasters.”

The committee also approved a memorandum of understanding with United Way to act as the board’s fiscal agent while it pursues non-profit status.

A key aspect of the committee’s role is to access long-term federal and state dollars as well as private-sector funding for the community as it recovers.

In addition to securing federal and state economic assistance, a committee goal is creating programs with federal tax incentives to spur private-sector funding.