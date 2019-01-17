Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) recently recognized Dr. Rachel Bixler, family medicine doctor with Sacred Heart Medical Group, for winning two 2018 Best of the Forgotten Coast Awards.

Each year, the readers of The Star newspaper in Port St. Joe cast their votes for businesses that they view are the best in their specialty. The winners reflect the businesses, services and individuals that represent what makes life on the Forgotten Coast the best.

Bixler was voted Best General Practice Doctor and Best Family Physician Office by residents of Mexico Beach, Gulf and Franklin Counties.

Bixler was recognized for the exceptional care she provides to her patients, outstanding dedication and her commitment to the community throughout Hurricane Michael.

After the devastation caused by hurricane Michael, Bixler was the first doctor to open a free walk-in clinic to the community at the hospital’s medical office building.

“I am honored that the community has recognized me with this award and grateful for the support of my colleagues within Sacred Heart Medical Group,” Bixler said. “It is truly a blessing to be able to practice medicine in my hometown especially as it moves to recover from Hurricane Michael.”

“I am extremely proud of our physicians and providers,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “Every day they exhibit compassion and respect for the patients they serve, explaining things in a way that people understand and listening to the needs of their patients.”