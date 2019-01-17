Kelli Godwin figured the release of bed tax revenue for November might prove a unique experience during the fiscal year ahead.

“It may be the only time I can say it this year, but November was actually up,” said Godwin, Executive Director of the Gulf County Tourist Development Council.

Yep, November bed tax revenue reached nearly $92,000, which was a 25 percent increase over the revenue total of November 2017.

Of course, there is mitigation to any celebration.

Revenue for the fiscal year’s first month, October, was down 77 percent, almost a fait accompli given that only nine days of the month elapsed before Hurricane Michael came to town and changed everything.

In addition, the numbers for the final month of the prior fiscal year, September 2018, also dropped precipitously, 44 percent, which was largely a product of the extension in reporting given bed tax collectors following the catastrophic impacts of Michael, Godwin said.

“I am positive that some of what we saw in November’s numbers was actually some of our lost September numbers that had yet to be reported,” Godwin said.

For the 2017-18 fiscal year, the TDC set a record with $2.185 million in bed tax collections, 8.42 percent over the prior year, and the prior record.

The TDC eclipsed $1 million in bed tax revenue just five years prior.

Just two months into a new fiscal year, though, bed tax collections are down 39 percent compared to the prior year, likely the beginning of what figures to be a painful fiscal year for the TDC given Michael’s impacts.

Godwin and staff are wrapping up a spring campaign which will focus on six local businesses in the tourist industry and their recovery from Hurricane Michael.

In short videos, the days, and damage, after Michael are reviewed and updated with business owners explaining why they chose to stay and rebuild in Gulf County and why the community remains a great one to visit.

“I’m very excited about this campaign,” Godwin said. “The message is reBuild, reVisit and reDiscover.”

The campaign will target markets from which visitors have long made Gulf County a vacation spot.

“We are going to push it out to our loyal markets,” Godwin said. “We want to get the word out to the people who love us.”

And as the spring campaign is put in the can for unveiling in the next week or so, the calendar for winter visitors embraces those concepts of rebuild, revisit and rediscover.

One of the earlier snowbirds to arrive came to the Welcome Center one day and wondered about opportunities to assist the community in rebuilding.

Spurred by the suggestion, the TDC assembled a winter fun calendar which includes a variety of activities to spruce the neighborhood.

There are three park beautification events, a blood drive and a clean-up of St. Joseph Bay.

Three days will be set aside for an “Adopt a Mile” project cleaning local roadways as a well as a program through which a winter visitor can adopt a local family to assist with small home repairs, shopping, cooking or other household chores.

There will also be a one-day coastal cleanup in partnership with the Coastal Conservation Association.

Winter visitors can also volunteer with a local non-profit on several initiatives.

“We put together these programs that we think helps everybody feel like they are part of the community and helping us rebuild,” Godwin said.

The winter calendar also includes the popular Welcome Back reception at WindMark, though out of necessity it will be a tad scaled back.

“The people who are coming to help we are going to thank,” Godwin said.