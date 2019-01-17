In honor of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the city of Port St. Joe and Gulf County Tourist Development Council are sponsoring the annual celebration and program Monday.

“This is a day on, not a day off,” said Rev. Tommy Curtis, one of the organizers of the event.

“We are all one humanity in peace, harmony and social justice.”

The day’s activities begin at 9 a.m. ET, with parade line-up at Port St. Joe City Hall.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will travel down Reid Ave. to First Street to Dr. David Langston Drive, down Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and ending at Avenue G.

The program begins at 11 a.m. at the Washington High School gymnasium with free food, socializing and keynote speaker Dr. Timothy Beard.

There will also be youth sacred dancing presentations.

“Everyone is an honored guest,” Curtis said. “We need to make this day-long celebration of togetherness a successful reality.”

Beard is a native of Port St. Joe, graduating with honors from Port St. Joe High School.

He earned degrees from Florida A&M and Florida State University and is currently president of Pasco-Hernando State College.

Any local service organizations may establish a booth or table at the Washington High Gym.

For additional information contact Curtis at 850-545-8646.