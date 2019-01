If you have been denied for assistance by FEMA and wish to find it is you qualify to appeal that decision, the office of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will host two appeal clinics in the county.

The first will be held 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at the Port St. Joe Public Library, located at 110 Library Drive.

The second will be held 1-5 p.m. CT Jan. 30 at the Wewahitchka Gulf County Senior Citizens Center, located at 314 N. 3rd Street.

Please bring a denial letter and recent FEMA correspondence.