My hometown of St. Joe Beach…well, home community, really, as it isn’t a town, per se…is still digging out from under the detritus left by Hurricane Michael, as is the rest of our beautiful area. I see so many pictures shared on social media of progress being made that it does my heart good. The people of Northwest Florida are unstoppable in their determination to trudge forward, to rebuild what was damaged or taken away, and to help each other in the midst of it all. The beautiful so-called Forgotten Coast is worth it.

I am reminded why my grandparents moved to St. Joe Beach in the first place, and I know they’d be among those working to reclaim what was lost if they were still with us. I’ll share a bit about them today, to give you a story to read and to remember with me exactly what kind of people Floridians are…strong, feisty, and appreciative of the natural beauty of our home.

My maternal grandmother’s name was Martha Stephenson Hardin (I’m named Stephanie in honor of the Stephenson surname), and she grew up in the St. Petersburg area. Sadly, her childhood was interrupted by tragedy, as both of her parents died in the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic, leaving eight-year-old Martha and her slightly older sisters, Agnes and Ruth, orphaned when they were young. Knowing this makes me extra proud of her when I think of the things she accomplished as a young woman.

After her parents died, she and her sisters lived in poverty in an orphanage, where food was scarce. All three girls went on to become nurses, because they were strong, determined, and smart. One day in a hospital in south Florida, she met a handsome young engineer named Joseph Hardin, who fibbed to her about his age, as he was several years younger and he was afraid she wouldn’t go out with him if she had known. (They laughed about that often when I was a little girl.)

Joe and Martha got married, and had three daughters, Barbara Ann, Ruth Marie, my mom, and Mary Elizabeth, pictured here, left to right, with their scooter. Joe was in the Navy, and they lived in various places, including California, before they were able to move back to Florida, where they settled in Pinellas County again. Granddaddy, as we called him, became a quality control engineer for General Electric, where he worked for forty years until his retirement in 1974.

Granddaddy’s dream for his retirement was to move to St. Joe Beach, up in the rustic, beautiful panhandle, in Gulf County. He had found out about its raw beauty, and they had vacationed there, falling in love with the pristine beaches and undisturbed land. He bought a couple of acres on the corner of Ponce de Leon and Alabama Avenue, where he and my grandmother both lived happily for the rest of their lives, gardening, painting, writing, bird-watching, and becoming very involved in the community.

In 1976 my parents, my little sister and I moved to the Florida panhandle to live near them. Since mom didn’t work outside the home, she and Grammy, as we called her, always had their hands busy with some kind of project. They did ceramics at a little shop in Highland View called “Inez Sunshine Ceramics.”

My sister and I learned how to make our own ceramic pieces to sand, paint and fire in Inez’ kiln. So much fun!

They learned how to do macrame, as well, and made all kinds of things out of the beautiful shells they found on St. Joe Beach and Indian Pass Beach. They made lamps, wreaths, refrigerator magnets, Christmas ornaments, picture frames, and much more with those shells, which were so abundant on our beaches in the ’70s, and they often let my little sister and me help. We took long walks on the beach to find shells almost daily.

Another thing mom and Grammy did was make preserves, most frequently fig and pear. Grammy and Granddaddy had a fig tree and a pear tree, in addition to his scuppernong grape arbor which provided fruit for his wine-making hobby.

When the soft, sweet figs were ripe, mom and Grammy would work elbow-to-elbow in Grammy’s little kitchen, making sweet, syrupy fig preserves after Granddaddy picked the tree clean. I remember helping him pick them, and picking up the ones he dropped.

I loved the super-sweet fig preserves very much. I liked the fruity syrup the fruit was preserved in; I thought the whole preserved figs were too big to eat on my toast, so would crush them before using them. But the flavor…it was wonderful!

Both my Grammy and my sweet mother are gone now, and I simultaneously smile and shed a tear when I think back on some of the days we spent growing up there on the unspoiled beach. And whenever I can get a bag of figs from the local farmers market or a generous friend, I make fig preserves in their memory. Isn’t it funny how the taste of certain foods can transport you back to your childhood days? That’s what fig preserves do for me.

When I make them now, instead of leaving them whole like mom and Grammy, I quarter them after I wash and stem them. Also, I when I don't want to get my boiling water canner out of the storage shed for a small amount of fruit, I make these refrigerator preserves.

The recipe is simple, but the outcome is glorious if you’re a fig lover (figophile?) like me. I hope you’ll be able to try it out when figs are in season in a few short months.

Here’s my recipe which I will name in honor of my Grammy.

Grammy’s perfect small-batch refrigerator fig preserves

4 cups washed, stemmed and quartered fresh figs

2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice (about one medium lemon)

Method:

1. Place the quartered figs in a large saucepan. Pour the sugar over the fruit, stirring to coat all figs. Add the water, and stir it in. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring.

2. Lower heat but keep the mixture at a simmer; cook for 45-55 minutes, stirring often. Then add the fresh lemon juice, cooking for another minute or so.

3. Remove from heat. Allow to cool, then pour into clean jars, screw on lids, and place in refrigerator. (These are not shelf-stable; they MUST be kept refrigerated!) Makes about three cups.

Stephanie Hill-Frazier is a writer, food blogger and regional television chef, whose on-air nickname is “Mama Steph”. She grew up in Gulf County, on St. Joe Beach, a place she will forever call home.

She is married and has three sons who are considerably taller than she is. You can find more of her recipes at WhatSouthernFolksEat.com, and she’d love to hear about your own favorite recipes via email at Steph@whatsouthernfolkseat.com.