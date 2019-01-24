Daniel Clyde Brogdon, 76, of Wewahitcha, passed peacefully on January 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Danny was a farmer for all his life and retired from the Apalachicola Northern Railroad Company.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Daisy Brogdon and sister Sheila.

Danny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Opal Brogdon and brother, Charles. He leaves behind children, Candi and Charles Laird (Brenda); special daughter/granddaughter, Tiffany; grandchildren, Jennifer and TJ Rhodes (Amber), Charlie Laird (Kaitlyn), Taylor Wilkerson (Jeffrey), Megan (Jeff) and Cassie Whittington; and great-grandchildren, James and Autumn.

He is also survived by family Cydne Dillard (Bucky), a niece, numerous cousins and friends.

The memorial service was held Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at New Harvest Fellowship Assembly of God on Highway 71. The family received friends at 10 a.m., services at 11 a.m. and burial to follow at Buckhorn Cemetery.