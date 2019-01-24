PANAMA CITY – Florida’s teacher shortage has created new opportunities for teaching careers, and Gulf Coast State College’s Educator Preparation Institute (EPI) is holding a free community forum for those interested in learning more about the profession. The EPI program is designed for people with any four-year degree who have a desire to teach in Florida’s K-12 system. In as little as six to eight months, the state-approved EPI program prepares students to take the Florida Teacher Certification Exams. Professionals from diverse backgrounds and all kinds of varied careers have found tremendous success in the classroom.

The GCSC EPI program has an exceptional track record:

• Since the program began in 2005, all completers who have sat for the certification exams have passed.

• Since 2011, 15 EPI completers were selected as Teacher of the Year nominees in Bay District Schools, two were selected as Rookie of the Year in Gulf County and one was awarded the Golden Apple Teacher of the Week.

• In 2015, Dr. John Wade facilitated the creation of the Pre-Med Academy at Mosely High School.

• In 2016, Kesia Blenn Milner was selected as Teacher of the Year for Bay District Schools and also received the Governor’s Shine award. Nathalie Hall was selected for the Henshaw-Whitley Teacher Excellence Award.

The community forum will be held Tuesday, January 29, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Social Sciences Building, room 112 at the Panama City Campus. For more information about the EPI program, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/epi or contact Teresa Salter at tsalter@gulfcoast.edu or (850) 769.1551, ext. 3393.