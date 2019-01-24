John Patrick Howard, Sr., born December 26, 1932, devoted father, son, brother, friend, mentor, and servant of God, went peacefully home to be with his Father in Heaven on Thursday, January 17, 2019. John was born and raised in Blakely, Georgia, and led a giving life in Port St. Joe, Palatka and Tallahassee, Florida. He is best known for his strong faith, work ethic, patriotism, love of family and helping individuals in need. He served his country as a Navy Seabee, was an Episcopal lay reader and vestry member, and worked as an executive with St. Joe Paper Company for thirty-seven years. He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Thomas Howard, Sr.; his mother, Sallie Lou King Howard; brother, Martin Thomas Howard, Jr.; and sister, Catherine Howard Davis. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Howard James of Miami Springs, Florida; son, John Patrick Howard, Jr, (and wife Tiffany Carr) of Tallahassee; past wife and close friend, Cynthia Allen Howard; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence Foundation at https://www.fcadv.org/foundation or to a charity of your choice.