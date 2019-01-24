One win in district play, one outside of district play defined the past week for the Port St. Joe Jr./Sr. High School girls’ basketball team.

The Lady Tiger Sharks kept their district slate clean with a win over Bozeman and traveled to Tallahassee to drub Chiles.

Port St. Joe is 12-6 overall and 7-0 in District 4-1A.

The Lady Tiger Sharks host Blountstown at 5 p.m. ET tonight and Franklin County 5 p.m. ET Friday in the final two district contest.

Port St. Joe is at Tallahassee Godby Saturday and hosts Arnold 5 p.m. ET Tuesday for Senior Night.

Port St. Joe 55, Bozeman 13

Wearing maroon uniforms last Friday to honor the former Washington High School program, the Lady Tiger Sharks started slow, leading just 8-7 after one period.

But it was a different game in the second period, as Port St. Joe outscored the Lady Bucks 24-6.

The Lady Tiger Sharks did not allow a point the rest of the way.

Mari Johnson had a double-double to lead Port St. Joe, scoring 20 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and adding five steals, two assists and a blocked shot.

Jae Lenox (14 points) and Te Te Croom (10 points) also scored in double figures, Lenox added three assists, four steals and a rebound and Croom chipping in eight rebounds and five steals.

Mimi Larry filled the stat sheet with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists, six steals and a blocked shot and Shadavia Hudgins had three points, two rebounds and five steals.

Port St. Joe 51, Tallahassee Chiles 28

Port St. Joe jumped to a 13-4 lead in the opening period against Class 7A Chiles and built a halftime lead of 26-14.

After three the lead was stretched to 38-18 and Port St. Joe cruised from there.

Lenox led the way for Port St. Joe with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals and Johnson had another double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, adding three steals and two assists.

Hudgins added six points and four rebounds, Croom five points, eight rebounds and one steal, Larry four points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist and Kyasia Baker (a transfer from Texas) three points.