The congregation at Bible Based Fellowship Church in Tampa has taken to viewing natural disasters as a challenge.

Just as they did after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, the congregation sought to assist their brethrens in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

“People really wanted to do something,” said Pastor Anthony White.

So, the congregation passed a special collection, the church matched those funds and a couple of vans were donated to the effort.

That left the where and who.

For that, White turned to a friend, Dr. Timothy Beard, president of Pasco-Hernando State College.

Beard was born and raised in Port St. Joe and is frequently a participant in local endeavors.

He put White in touch with a few Port St. Joe residents.

That the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which has become known as a “Day of Service,” was fast approaching provided appropriate timing.

So, a group of 18, from millenials to seniors, as White said, packed into vans and made the drive from Tampa to Port St. Joe over the weekend.

And on Monday, that “Day of Service,” the group was painting Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church on Avenue D.

They started at 6 a.m. and were hard at it well into the afternoon.

“We are so blessed to have them here,” said Pastor Kenneth Frame.

In turn, the Mt. Carmel congregation provided sustenance in the form of food and beverages.

“They made us feel right at home,” White said, noting the church was also putting his group up for the night.

On Tuesday morning, the caravan returned to Tampa, leaving behind a church with a brand new coat.