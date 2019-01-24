The weather cooperated and the skies, for those who wished to stay awake until the early morning hours, provided a nice show.

Here local photographer Ron Rudolph, and in one case another local photographer Larry Sheridan, provide some images from Sunday/Monday’s show.

Last weekend’s full moon was also known as the Wolf Moon and it was also a “super blood moon” with a vivid reddish tint as the night turned into early morning.

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making the moon appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a typical moon.

The Wolf Moon dates to the time when Native American tribes went hunting at night and had to fend off wolves in the middle of winter.

The various names given to full moons assisted in tracking seasons.

The lunar eclipse was visible for about an hour.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon are all perfectly aligned, placing the entire moon in Earth’s dark interior shadow.

There will not be a total lunar eclipse visible in the United States until May 2021, according to NASA.