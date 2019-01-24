What is Kokedama? A quick Google search will tell you that it is a ball of soil, covered with moss, on which an ornamental plant grows. The idea has its origins in Japan, where it is a combination of the bonsai and kusamono planting styles. This “hands on” workshop is led by members of the Garden Club of Port St. Joe. After the session, participants will walk away with their very own planting to take home and enjoy.

The eight-week Tuesdays at Two lecture series is free and open to the public—and refreshments will be served. It will be held each Tuesday in January and February at 2 p.m. ET at the Corinne Costin Gibson Memorial Public Library located at 100 Library Drive in Port St. Joe.

Additional topics will include a variety of presentations on the history and natural resources of Gulf County including turtles, the state park, bees and fishing.

For more information call 229-8879 or visit www.nwrls.com