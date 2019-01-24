Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf (SHHG) is pleased to announce that Robin M. Godwin has been named Vice President of Nursing for Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf in Port St. Joe.

Godwin brings 21 years of experience in the medical field to her new position. Godwin previously served in a southwest Georgia health system in a variety of roles including emergency department (ED) staff RN, clinical coordinator, assistant director – ED, and director of nursing for critical care, respiratory & clinical education. She will be responsible for leading and directing nursing and ancillary services.

“Robin brings a wealth of experience to her leadership role. She has demonstrated a commitment to our mission of providing compassionate, personalized care to all persons, with special attention to the poor and vulnerable,” said Roger Hall, president of Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf. “Our hospital has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction, and we’re confident Robin will help us to continue that high standard of care.”

Sacred Heart is part of Ascension, the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system. Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf is a 19-bed community hospital serving residents of Gulf and Franklin counties.

Godwin earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Nursing from Valdosta State University. Married to her husband Matt for 18 years and mom to three boys, Max, Eli and Finn, their family recently relocated to Port St. Joe from Georgia. The Godwin family enjoys outdoor activities such as camping, kayaking and sporting events, and look forward to becoming a part of the Port St. Joe community.