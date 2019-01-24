Funds are currently available to provide a variety of services to persons 60 and above who quality.

1) Individuals that need assistance with self-care, nutrition and/or homemaking activities because of chronic health conditions or other problems of aging. This program is Community Care for the Elderly, there are no income restrictions, but a co-pay based on income is required.

2) Persons who live with a caregiver and need assistance with self-care, nutrition and/or homemaking activities because of chronic health conditions or other problems of aging. A small stipend for the caregiver is part of the benefit. This program is Home Care for the Elderly; income and asset restrictions apply.

Services available for caregivers

Respite services are available to caregivers of persons 18+ who have memory-loss related to Alzheimer’s disease or other types of dementia. The caregiver must provide care on a regular basis and live in the same home to qualify

Caregiving is an act of love, physical, emotional, and a financial challenge. The Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative Program recognizes these challenges and seeks to provide support for the caregiver of the person living with Dementia.

Assuring that our older citizens have the resources needed to age in place in their own homes and communities is the priority for these programs. They make it possible for elders to age with dignity and purpose and improve the quality of their elderhood.

For more information or to access the services provided please contact the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337.